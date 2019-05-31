|
|
Peter H. Matysiak
West Boylston - Peter H. Matysiak, 68, of West Boylston. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and friend, Peter H. Matyisak on May 29, 2019. Peter was taken very quickly from us after succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer. He left us much the same way he lead his life, with dignity, grace, and a good sense of humor. He was surrounded every moment by the people who loved him most, his wife, Paula Meola, son, Erik Matysiak and wife Arianna, grandson Rowan, daughter, Lauren Matysiak and partner Kaitlyn, son, Ian Matysiak and partner Gary, step-son Benjamin Robbie, and step-daughter Alexandra Madrigal and husband Alex. Peter especially loved his in-laws Philip and Gloria Meola, his devoted dog Hank, and all of his large extended family and friends.
Peter is predeceased by his parents Bolislaw and Grete Matysiak of Copenhagen, Denmark, and his sister, Hannah Mogenson, of Hillerod, Denmark. Peter served two years in the Danish Military as Sargent after graduating from high school (Gymnasium) after three years. Peter joined the East Asiatic Company in Copenhagen, one of the largest Danish Companies in history, where he earned his degree in engineering and business at Copenhagen Business School, while completing his internship, going on to become a Global Executive. Mr. Matysiak emigrated to the United States with East Asiatic Company at a young age, and was recruited to become CEO of Danit Corporation, a Danish manufacturing firm established in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Peter spoke four languages, Danish, English, German, and Italian, and eventually went on to establish the American Subsidiary of Emuge Corporation, a German Firm in West Boylston, Massachusetts, also serving as its CEO until his retirement.
Peter was a stand-out soccer player throughout his school years, living in California and South Carolina. He traveled widely before settling in West Boylston, Massachusetts.
Peter and Paula loved visiting Italy and spent considerable time combing the vineyards of Tuscany. Ultimately they became importers and distributers of estate bottled Fine Italian wines and established Contessa Imports LLC in 2014. Peter was very proud to have secured exclusive agreements with well respected wineries to import their wines under the Contessa Meola private label. Peter was also the company sales manager and often conducted in-store tastings and hosted many wine parties at Contessa Meola in West Boylston.
Peter was a huge presence and guiding influence with his wife Paula's business, Paula Meola Dance in Sterling, MA. Peter never missed a performance or an opportunity to support the dancers. Everyone waited to hear his "BRAVO!" cheers from the back of the auditorium!
Peter and Paula were married for 22 years and together raised five beautiful, accomplished, and kind children. Peter considered his beautiful children his greatest accomplishment in life, and together with Paula, found true love and happiness in this world. Peter and Paula were a team through and through and Peter was fond of saying, "We did it!"
They built a loving, strong family together with Peter's strength and wisdom always the guiding force. Peter's wish was that the family "stay the course" and move forward in life, loving and supporting each other.
Peter and Paula's family invite everyone who would like to celebrate Peter's life to attend a mass in his honor, Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Parish Worshiping at St. James Church, 13 St. James Avenue, Groton, MA at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view Peter's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Chiampa Funeral Home, Shrewsbury
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019