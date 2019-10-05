|
Peter "Pete" Monopoli 97
Worcester - Peter N. "Pete" Monopoli, 97 a Shrewsbury Street icon passed away peacefully surrounded by the family he loved Saturday, October 5th 2019. A period of calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 8th from 9:00 am to 10:45 am in the in the morning in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St, followed by a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am.
