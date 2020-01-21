|
|
Peter J. O'Connell
Whitinsville - Peter J. O'Connell, age 78 years, of New Haven, CT passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He was born on January 26, 1941, in Whitinsville, MA.
Peter was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, 1963, Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to pursue a master's degree in American Studies at Yale University. He worked as an Associate Editor at Merrill Anderson for 32 years.
Peter enjoyed the arts and was involved in screenwriting, research, and publishing for both film and theater.
Peter's parents were John D. O'Connell and Janet O'Connell. He is survived by his life partner Patricia Wolf and her son Sean Wolf.
A memorial service will be held in Whitinsville, MA in the Spring of 2020; please contact [email protected] for further details.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020