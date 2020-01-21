Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter OConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter OConnell


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter OConnell Obituary
Peter J. O'Connell

Whitinsville - Peter J. O'Connell, age 78 years, of New Haven, CT passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He was born on January 26, 1941, in Whitinsville, MA.

Peter was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, 1963, Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to pursue a master's degree in American Studies at Yale University. He worked as an Associate Editor at Merrill Anderson for 32 years.

Peter enjoyed the arts and was involved in screenwriting, research, and publishing for both film and theater.

Peter's parents were John D. O'Connell and Janet O'Connell. He is survived by his life partner Patricia Wolf and her son Sean Wolf.

A memorial service will be held in Whitinsville, MA in the Spring of 2020; please contact [email protected] for further details.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -