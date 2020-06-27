Peter G. Osborn, 66Auburn - Peter Osborn passed away at UMass Memorial University Campus on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He passed peacefully with his loving family at his side after a long and valiant fight with cancer. Peter was well known to always say he was excellent, that is no longer true.He leaves his family loving wife Lisa, sons Christopher Driscoll, Jake Osborn and his wife Stephanie, Vanessa Osborn and her fiancé, Jesse Travers. He was the baby of five children and leaves 3 sisters, Cindy, Patty and Jan and brother Stephen, their spouses and many, nieces and nephews all special to him.Peter had a wonderful career, traveling all over the world with various companies in a VP of Sales role always making friends wherever he went. Peter and Lisa were extremely lucky to be able to retire to Surfside Beach South Carolina and live near the ocean for a time, Peters absolute favorite place was the beach. But nothing made him happier than spending time with his wife and family and his sweet dog Louie.His family wishes to thank Dana Farber and his special nurses, Mike Casey, Kathleen and Trisha who made a tough deal a little easier to take.Peter had many many friends, close to his heart were Stephen Penney, Bob Mastrovito, Joey Urella and Gerard Kayer who he spent many hours golfing and bowling with, he cherished this time spent.He may be gone but he will never be out of our memories. Remember him and smile as he would after spending time with you.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the family will not be having any calling hours but hope to have a life celebration at another time where we can all have an "old fashioned" and toast to a life cut short but well-lived.To share your thoughts and memories of Peter, please visit his guestbook at