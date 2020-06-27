Peter Osborn
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter G. Osborn, 66

Auburn - Peter Osborn passed away at UMass Memorial University Campus on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He passed peacefully with his loving family at his side after a long and valiant fight with cancer. Peter was well known to always say he was excellent, that is no longer true.

He leaves his family loving wife Lisa, sons Christopher Driscoll, Jake Osborn and his wife Stephanie, Vanessa Osborn and her fiancé, Jesse Travers. He was the baby of five children and leaves 3 sisters, Cindy, Patty and Jan and brother Stephen, their spouses and many, nieces and nephews all special to him.

Peter had a wonderful career, traveling all over the world with various companies in a VP of Sales role always making friends wherever he went. Peter and Lisa were extremely lucky to be able to retire to Surfside Beach South Carolina and live near the ocean for a time, Peters absolute favorite place was the beach. But nothing made him happier than spending time with his wife and family and his sweet dog Louie.

His family wishes to thank Dana Farber and his special nurses, Mike Casey, Kathleen and Trisha who made a tough deal a little easier to take.

Peter had many many friends, close to his heart were Stephen Penney, Bob Mastrovito, Joey Urella and Gerard Kayer who he spent many hours golfing and bowling with, he cherished this time spent.

He may be gone but he will never be out of our memories. Remember him and smile as he would after spending time with you.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the family will not be having any calling hours but hope to have a life celebration at another time where we can all have an "old fashioned" and toast to a life cut short but well-lived.

To share your thoughts and memories of Peter, please visit his guestbook at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved