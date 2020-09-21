Peter Papagni

Peter A. Papagni, 95
Worcester - Peter A. Papagni, 95, of Worcester, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 surrounded by the family he loved after a brief period of declining health.
Peter was born in and raised in Worcester, one of seven children of Italian immigrants Antonio and Angelina (DiPilato) Papagni. In 1946, Peter married the "Love of his Life" and partner for over 61 years Anna M. Ricci and spent those years together devoted to one another and family until Anna left his side on April 22, 2007.
Peter began his employed years as a plasterer for the A. Tonelli and Sons Company, later accepting a position with the Maintenance Department of the University of Massachusetts Medical Center working many years there before retiring. During and after retirement Peter would always be there to lend a hand to friends, relatives or anyone who needed him with his craft. His heart was huge, his smile over whelming and his ability to make people laugh was second to none.
Peter is survived by his two children, Theresa M. O'Brien and her husband James of Worcester, David P. Papagni and his wife Kathleen of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Besides his parents and beloved Anna, a brother, John and five sisters, Mary Holley, Josephine O'Mara. Lucretia Poirier, Lucy Bria, and Antoinette Montonari predeceased him.
A simple man who cherished his family, Peter was larger than life. Besides his family, he was an enthusiastic fisherman, whether on the open ocean, a lake or stream Peter always found peace and enjoyment. His other loves were, caring for his garden, the New England Patriots and especially the Boston Red Sox, Ball Busting or trips with Anna or others to the Casino. He was a member of the Local 6, International brotherhood of Craftsman Union.
Funeral services and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name can be made to the St Jude Children's research hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis Tenn. www.stjude.org/donate
