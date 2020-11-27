Peter Pellegrino, 82
Shrewsbury - Peter "Junie" Pellegrino, 82, long time Shrewsbury resident and business owner passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a valiant struggle with heart disease.
Peter was born in Worcester on September 25, 1938. He was the youngest of twelve children raised in Worcester of Italian immigrants Peter and Angelina (Vitteritto) Pellegrino. Peter served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965. In 1956 during a dance at Our Lady of Mt Carmel recreation center, he met Dianne Masiello. They dated for six years and married in 1962. For the next 58 years they celebrated faith, love, and family together in Worcester and Shrewsbury.
In 1971 Peter started P. Pellegrino Trucking Co., Inc. with a small dump truck and a trash route in Worcester. For over 50 years his hard work and dedication has been the foundation of his successful family business. Peter was well respected by the community for his personal service and his commitment to each individual customer.
Peter was a proud member of several professional organizations and received numerous awards throughout the years in recognition of his company's achievements. Peter was an active member of the community and generously supported many local organizations, charities and individuals with his time, services, and donations. He was also a member of the Brown Square Civic Club, Worcester Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a long-time parishioner of St Anne's Church. Peter enjoyed coaching men's and girls' softball teams for many years. He loved his Tuesday night card games with his friends, solving world problems over a coffee and cruller at the Donut Café on Shrewsbury Street, going to Dino's for Thursday night dinners with family and friends, and trips to Foxwoods with his wife Dianne. He loved animals, especially all his pets. He liked watching professional sports, especially the NY Yankees. Above all Peter was a devoted father and family man. He loved spending holidays, special occasions, and vacations in York Maine with his family, as well as attending his grandchildren's sporting events and many other activities.
Peter is survived by his wife Dianne; his three devoted children, Steven Pellegrino and his children, Erica and Peter, Deanna Siciliano, her husband Sal and their children Christian, David, and Elise, Marc Pellegrino, his wife Tina and their sons Logan and Cameron all of Shrewsbury; a brother, Robert Pellegrino of Worcester. many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Peter was predeceased by his daughter in law, Lisa Pellegrino, six brothers, Anthony, Joseph, Frank, Angelo, Raymond, and Albert Pellegrino and four sisters, Rita Pellegrino, Eleanor Santora, Dorothy Palermo, and Sarah Venuti.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, November 30th from 4 pm to 8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Peter's funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 1st at 10:00 am in St Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241 or The Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St, Worcester Ma 01606. Out of an abundance of caution to COVID 19, masks, and social distancing is required during calling hours and the funeral Mass. Burial with Military honors will follow St John's Cemetery. For those concerned about attending the Mass, live streaming will be available Tuesday December 1st at 10 am by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
and clicking on "Live services" www.mercadantefuneral.com