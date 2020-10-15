Peter Perduta

Peter Alexander Perduta
DAYTON, OH - Perduta, Peter Alexander, Devoted husband of Kathy Perduta for 29 years. Loving father of Dustin Perduta, Hannah Perduta, and Halle Perduta. Dear brother of Inga (William) McGurl, Norman (Janie) Perduta, and Sonja Perduta. Cherished son-in-law of Carole Thomas and brother-in-law of Karen (Todd) Moss and Louie (Nikki) Thomas. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Passed away October 10, 2020, age 66 following a short battle with cancer. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society
.