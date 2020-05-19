|
Peter N. Sargentelli, 68
Worcester - Peter N. Sargentelli, 68, of Worcester died peacefully on Sunday May 17, 2020 in St. Francis Rehab & Nursing Center.
Peter leaves two brothers, John Sargentelli and his wife Julie and his twin brother, Paul Sargentelli and his wife Cindy. He also leaves cousins, nieces and nephews including his niece and caregiver, Theresa Lemerise. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy McHugh. Peter was born in Worcester a son of the late John and Molly (Pietro) Sargentelli and has lived in Worcester all of his life.
Mr. Sargentelli worked for 30 years in the maintenance dept. of Polar Beverages and retired several years ago. Peter was a very caring person with a gentle soul. He had a lot of love for other people and would always look to help those that needed it. He loved Elvis music and loved to dance. He had a certain wit about him and liked to joke and bring a smile to all.
The private funeral will be held in DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Rehab & Nursing Center, Dementia Unit, 101 Plantation St., Worcester, Ma., 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020