Peter P. Shemeth, 99
AUBURN - Peter Paul Shemeth, 99, of Auburn, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Life Care Center of Auburn on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Peter was born in Meridan, CT on January 15, 1921.
He leaves his beloved wife of 43 years, Diane (Matta) Shemeth; his daughter, Deborah Sinkis of Auburn; step-son, David Bedard and his wife Kerry of Wellesley; his grandchildren, Russell Sinkis of Worcester, Kady and Ellie Bedard of Wellesley; his great - grandchildren, Rhiannon and Tylor Sinkis; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Senia, Russian immigrants; his six brothers, Mitchell, William, Alexander, Walter, John, Harry, and a sister, Olga Morrow.
He worked for BH Cutler Roofing, then for Roofer Local 33, earning his 50 year membership. He was a Master in his trade. He was a life member of the American Trap Shooting Association and founding member of Massachusetts Amateur Trap Shooting Association. He was an avid golfer, and founding member of Worcester County Model A Car Club, where he and his wife enjoyed many trips in their 1931 Deluxe Roadster; his restored 1928 Model A Huckster is now at the Antique Farm Museum in Tulare, California. He loved fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He was a friend to all and a very giving person.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Mr. Shemeth will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Peter, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020