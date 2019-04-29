|
Peter R. Stammo, 69
Worcester - Peter R. Stammo, 69, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He leaves his former wife, Elizabeth A. Noonan of Shrewsbury; maternal uncles, Karl Kreshpane and his wife, Beverly of Auburndale and Harry Kreshpane and his wife, Patricia of Ashland; cousins, Thomas Verra, Jr. and his wife, Maureen, Kim (Kreshpane) Hanlon and her husband, Bob, Karl Kreshpane, Jr. and his wife, Jaime, James Kreshpane and David Kreshpane. He also leaves his niece, Christine Bahosh and her husband, Todd and their two daughters, Cathryn and Caraline, with whom he had a close relationship. He leaves his former father-in-law, Thomas J. Noonan and his wife, Linda of Shrewsbury, five former brothers-in-law, Dennis, Thomas Jr., John, Bill and his wife, Darlene and Patrick Noonan; two former sisters-in-law, Debra and her husband, Jeff and Marianne Noonan and her husband, Rachid and his nieces and nephews, Jordan, Justin, Johnny, Dean, Adam, Cindy, Stephanie, Brittany, Micayla and Danielle. He also leaves his friend, Marie Wilmot. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Stammo and several aunts and uncles.
He was born in Worcester the loving son of William and Dora (Kreshpane) Stammo. Peter was a dedicated police officer serving the City of Worcester for over 30 years, retiring in 2012, he truly missed his fellow police officers and the job. He was a kind, sweet, funny, meticulous and really good-looking gentleman with the most beautiful twinkle in his eyes and warm smile.
Peter enjoyed sailing, family gatherings, yard work, working on his cars and antiquing. He loved the ocean, making many trips a year to Hampton Beach, Cape Cod and Marblehead where he spent time on the sailboat he loved – the Elizabeth Ann. He would swim in the ocean as late in the season as October, even if it was bitter cold.
He shall be lovingly missed by his entire family and friends who adored him. "Pete the Heat" always on patrol even if he was not on duty. Rest well and in peace our dear beloved Peter.
His memorial service is Friday, May 3rd with a service at 5:30 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. A calling hour will be held from 4:00 PM until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cops for Kids with Cancer, Inc., P.O. Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. To share a memory of Peter or send a message of condolence please visit
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019