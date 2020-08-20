Peter P. Stanley, Jr., 81
Oxford - Peter P. Stanley, Jr., 81, of Holbrook Road, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beatrice L. (Daigneault) Stanley of Oxford; three daughters, Veronica M. Elm and her husband Roger of Gerrardstown, WV, Christina Y. Martinez and her husband Jose of Leominster, and Sherry E. Pelletier and her husband Wayne of Southbridge; three brothers-in-law, Henry Daigneault and his wife Ruthann of Texas, Armand Daigneault of Wisconsin, and Eugene Daigneault of Georgia; his sisters-in-law, Theresa Daigneault and Dawn Cadwell of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Christopher Beausoleil, Melissa Beausoleil, Deanna Martinez, Ricky Martinez, Amber Pelletier, Joshua Pelletier, and Sofia Martinez; and a great-grandson, Anthony Beausoleil. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Peter P. and Helen A. (Grigarauskas) Stanley Sr., and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford over 60 years ago. He graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester.
Mr. Stanley was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Germany during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He worked as a machine mechanic throughout his life. He was a longtime member of the Oxford Memorial Honor Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4241 in Oxford. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and enjoyed trips with his wife. In his younger years, he was a power weightlifter and won many trophies for his strength.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 652 Main St., North Oxford. Burial with military honor will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford, with the Oxford Memorial Honor Guard participating. Calling hours are Monday, August 24, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.paradisfuneralhome.com