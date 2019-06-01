Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Peter D. Thomas, 89

Quinebaug, CT. -

Peter D. Thomas, 89, passed away May 30, 2019 at Brookside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Webster after a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 49 years, Jeanne G. (Tetreault) Thomas, 2 daughters, Lisa J. Tortora and her husband Christopher of Norton, MA., and Jodi A. Thomas of Quincy, MA.

A brother, Philip Thomas and his wife Barbara of Quinebaug, and 2 sisters, Marian Thomas of Fabyan, CT., and Irene Stefani and her husband Joseph of New Jersey, also a sister-in-law,

Katherine Thomas of Fabyan, CT., and many nieces and nephews.

Peter was born in Fabyan, Ct., January 3, 1930, son of the late Demetri and Afroditi (Daniels) Thomas and lived in the Fabyan and Quinebaug, CT. area all his life.

He was predeceased by sisters, Alexandria ' Sandra' Thomas, and Sophie Bendo of New Jersey and brothers, William, Michael and Vangel Thomas all of Fabyan, CT.

Peter owned and operated Peter Thomas builders for many years before retiring.

He serve in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War.

Peter enjoyed golfing, and traveling and most of all, his family.

There are no calling hours.

Peter's Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 AM at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 35 Lake Parkway in Webster.

(Kindly meet at the Church)

Burial with Military Honors provided by the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Webster.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Shriners Burn Care Center, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA. 02114.

The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster is Honored to be assisting Peter's family with arrangements.

To leave an on-line message of condolence, or Share a memory of Peter. Please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019
