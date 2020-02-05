|
Peter "Mejoe" Patrick Valeri, 72
Clinton - Peter "Mejoe" Patrick Valeri, 72, peacefully passed away at Leominster Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with his beloved wife of 32 years, Kathleen (Poulin) Valeri, by his side. He was to born Emidio J. & Anna P. (Kelly) Valeri of Clinton, on November 28, 1947. A lifelong resident of Clinton, he attended the former Our Lady of the Rosary Parish and school, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1966.
Following high school, he joined the US Army, and served in the Vietnam War. He worked for the MDC for three years, and then Massachusetts Highway Department for 32 years before retirement. "Mejoe" was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating - many of these activities at his waterfront cabin in Northern Maine, surrounded by his family and friends. Peter was a diehard New York Yankees fan, and enjoyed friendly competitive banter and watching sports with friends.
Peter was an Eagle Scout, and invested his time teaching the youth of Clinton the learned skills that he was very passionate about. He held a number of volunteer positions in the community, including over 20 years with the Clinton Boy Scouts, and coached Clinton baseball for a number of years, as well. He loved spending time with, and supporting his six grandchildren: Patrick, Kayleigh & Cassandra Cavanaugh, Lily Duffy, Daniel & Damien Savage; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and their beloved grandchildren, he is survived by his five children: Robert Savage and companion Debbie Petcher of Lancaster, Daniel Savage and wife Vickie of Worcester, Timothy Savage and companion Faye Metcalf of South Carolina, Wendy Bogdan of Westminster, and Amy Savage and companion Michael Duffy of Westminster.
He also leaves behind four siblings: Elizabeth & Gerald LaPenna of Connecticut, Nancy & Walter Carroll of Oakham, Thomas & Kathleen Valeri of Sterling, Mary Jo O'Donaghue and companion Jimmy Campbell of Clinton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to send their sincerest thank you to the VA hospital, especially Jacqueline Herring & her staff; Davita Health Care of Fitchburg and staff; Clinton Fire & Ambulance; and the compassionate emergency room staff of Leominster Hospital.
Peter's funeral will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, with a service at 11:30 a.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Fisher House Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 in honor of Peter Valeri.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020