Philip J. Abisamra, 80



BEVERLY/WORCESTER - Philip J. Abisamra, 80 of Beverly (formerly of Worcester and Framingham) passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a period of declining health and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior.



Philip, born and raised in Worcester, was one of seven children of the late Emil and Lillian Abisamra. He graduated from North High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Clark University. Philip worked in education all his life and taught in the Oxford and Boston Public School systems.



Philip is survived by six siblings, John Abisamra and his wife Jeannie of Gloucester, Hope and Esther Abisamra of Mechanicsville, VA, Susan Reed and her husband Ronald of Sandwich, Genie Lindblom and her husband Dennis of Rochester, NH, Ruth Galuska and her husband John of Beverly; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Philip was a kind and gentle man who cherished his ability to be with his parents and siblings, especially his sister Ruth and his brother John who cared for him while he was at Essex Park. He was a huge sports fan who followed the local New England professional sports teams. He enjoyed skiing, swimming, playing basketball with the family and traveling all over New England with his brother John. He was a member of the former Belmont Street Baptist Church in Worcester.



A period of calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00-9:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester followed by a funeral service at 9:30 am. Burial next to his parents will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in his name can be made to: the Cabot Ward at Care One at Essex Park Rehabilitation Center, 265 Essex Street, Beverly, Ma. 01915.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store