Philip John Anzalone, Jr., 78
LEOMINSTER - Philip John Anzalone, Jr., 78, passed away July 31, 2020 in Leominster Hospital.
Phil, affectionately known as "Bud", was born in Fitchburg on April 25, 1942, a son of the late Philip J. Anzalone, Sr., and Esther (Ahola). He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, class of 1960. He enlisted in the US Navy, and was stationed aboard the USS Hornet in California during the Vietnam Era. On July 4th, 1966, he married Elena (Firmani) Anzalone; they celebrated their anniversary of 54 years recently. Phil attended Mount Wachusett Community College and earned an Associate's Degree in Business. He then went on to graduate from Clark University, with a B.S. in Business Management.
Bud worked at Heald Machine and Jarrell Ash before starting a 25-year career with Digital Equipment Corp. Upon retirement, he volunteered for Montachusett Home Care, the Blind Society, and the Fitchburg Lion's Club. He was also an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish. Phil loved to play cards and golf with his buddies. He was always full of energy and often the life of a party. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Phil is survived by his wife Elena Anzalone; his two children, Amy M. Phelps and her husband Steven, and Philip M. Anzalone and his wife Sarah; four grandchildren, Lauren and Matthew Phelps and Eli and Aubrey Anzalone. He is also survived by his brother Anthony Anzalone and his wife Carolyn of Annapolis, MD and his sister Constance Rice and her husband James of Export, PA; many nieces and nephews and close friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Stephanie.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, August 6, from 9:00 – 10:30am. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Bernards Cemetery in Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Leominster Veterans Services, 100 West St. Leominster, MA 01453.