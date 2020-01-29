|
Philip Bailey
Clinton - Philip Bailey, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He is reunited with the love of his life and beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara A. (Crowley) Bailey. He is survived by seven children and their spouses: Mary Elizabeth Turini & John of Clinton; Kathleen Bailey of Westport; Philip Bailey, Jr. & Nancy of Phillipston; Timothy Bailey & Kathi of Chatham; Jayne Leahy & Charles of Marlborough; Judith French & Glenn of Northborough; and Damien Bailey & Jill of Newburyport. He leaves his brother David Bailey of Clinton; grandchildren and their spouses: Job & Meegan, Lizzy & Keith, Damien & Brandi, Sarah & Ruben, Shannon & Joey, the late Philip Bailey III, Erin & Vanessa, Katie & Seth, Molly, Nora & Kevin, Deirdre, Gwen, Chuck & Felicia, Meghan, Justin, Juliet, Marguerite, and Ryann; great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Jenna, Evelyn, Hattie, Alice Beth, Holland, Noah, Nikolas, Nathan, Joey Jr., James, Grace, Preston, Rose, and the late Duncan Pynn. He leaves his sisters-in-law Mary Bailey of Lancaster, Karen Bailey of Clinton, Priscilla Crowley, and Elizabeth Fisher, both of Leominster; countless nieces, nephews, and friends. He is pre-deceased by siblings: Katherine Martin, Natalie Burgoyne, Marie, Paul, Thomas, Joan, George, John, James, Joseph, Brendon, and Francis Bailey.
Phil was born in Clinton to the late George F. & Elizabeth (Heagney) Bailey. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1946, as a standout athlete and continued studies at Kansas State University. Phil proudly served our nation in the United States Marine Corps and was assigned to the construction battalion during both World War II and the Korean War before being honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He returned home safely and began his lifelong career in construction, working as a union bricklayer for several local companies before becoming a project supervisor for Granger Construction and FDC Corp/Minneapolis, finishing as Construction Manager for Crowley Corporation. Always civic minded, Phil was a member of numerous boards and committees for the Town of Clinton, serving many years on the Finance Committee and as Clerk of the Works for countless town projects, notably the Clinton Police Station, Clinton Elementary School, Clinton High School and Athletic Complex, and the Middle School Revitalization Project – Phil was proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work on behalf of the Town he loved. He was a man of great faith, daily communicant and devout member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. Phil was a lifelong member of the Leprechaun Society of Clinton, MA, The International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsworkers, and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Phil loved sports, family summers at the beach and lake with tales of King and Rosaleigh by the Sea, all home renovation and building projects for those he cared for, tending to his prize-winning tomatoes, playing cards with family and friends, and spending winters in Puerto Vallarta with his Barbie. An energetic story teller and humorist, Phil relished in the opportunity to entertain and share both his opinion and advice with family and friends alike. Above all, Phil was most proud of his role as family patriarch, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. The Bailey family wish to thank Dr. Richard A. Palken for many years of devoted care and friendship and to Margaret McKenna for providing comfort to all throughout Phil's final hours. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, and burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 until 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Philip Bailey to: Crossroads School, Attn: Development, 295 Donald J. Lynch Blvd., Marlborough, MA 01752. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020