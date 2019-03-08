|
Philip C. Becker, 84
Sutton - Philip C. Becker, 84, passed away peacefully with family and friends at his side on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at CareOne in Millbury. He was the husband of 32 years to the late Elizabeth L. (Blomquist) Becker who passed away in 2009.
Phil was born in Worcester on November 22, 1934 and is predeceased by his parents Karl and Viola (Samuelson) Becker and godson, Brian Carlin. He leaves his siblings, Joan Murray and her husband, John of East Dennis; Richard Becker and his wife, Maeve of Worcester; Barbara Carlin of West Boylston; Kenneth and John Becker of Shrewsbury; a sister in law, Ann Marie Blomquist; of Dedham; many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He will also be dearly missed by his special friend and caregiver, Helen Trilligan, and her family.
Mr. Becker attended Boston Architectural College and Framingham State College. Phil proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for the United States Army Corps of Engineering as a draftsman. Phil also did his own design work as Scandia Designs.
Phil graduated from the ELCA School of Lay Ministry, serving at Bethel Lutheran Church in Auburn where he was a member for many years and also served on the church council and other committees. He was a member and past chairman of Nordic Lodge #611, Vasa Order of America. He served as District Historian for District Lodge Massachusetts #2. He was a noted local historian and member of the Worcester Historical Society and Preservation Worcester. He authored several articles and co-authored books including, "Swedes of Greater Worcester". Phil had a love for trains, trolleys and traveling. These interests took him from the Arctic Circle to rejuvenating Worcester's Union Station.
Phil's family and Helen would like to extend their sincere gratitude to those that cared for Phil at CareOne in Millbury and the MetroWest Hospice team. Everyone's kindness and compassion was truly appreciated.
Relatives and friends are invited to a calling hour at 10:00am at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Ave., Auburn on Saturday, March 16th followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00am. Burial will be held at a later date. The Lindquist-Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Phil's name may be made to ALS Research, payable to UMass ALS Cellucci Fund and mailed to UMass Medicine Office of Advancement, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019