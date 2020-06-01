Philip E. Bland, 79
West Brookfield - Philip E. Bland, 79, of West Brookfield died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home.
He leaves his daughter, Nicole Bland, a granddaughter, Renee O'Brien of Pelham, and his brother Richard Bland of Tulsa, OK. Philip is predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Helena G. (Nelson) Bland. He was born in McAlester, son of the late Carmel and Aurelia (Astor) Bland.
Philip was a founder of the Valley View School and worked there for 40 years, before retiring in 2006.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
A Graveside Service in Pine Grove Cemetery will be held private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to S.O.N.G., Inc. (Supporting Orphans Nationally and Globally, Inc.) c/o North Brookfield Savings Bank, 9 Gilbert Street, North Brookfield, MA 01535 or by visiting https://www.supportingorphans.org/.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.