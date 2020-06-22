Philip Bombard

Philip Q. Bombard, 63Worcester - Philip Q. Bombard, 63 of Worcester, died Wednesday, June 17th. He is survived by his two sons, Alex P. Bombard and his fiancé, Bonnie Thompson and Max W. Bombard all of Worcester; his mother, Gwyneth "Mary" (Caffrey) Bombard; two grandsons, Kyler and Sonny Bombard and his former wife, Kate Devlin Bombard all of Worcester; five brothers, Mark Bombard and his wife, Diana of Hardwick, James Bombard and his wife, Karyl of Spencer, Matthew Bombard and his wife, Marikay, Robert E. Bombard, III of New Bedford and Andrew Bombard of Northampton and many cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.Phil was born in Worcester, his father was the late Robert E. Bombard, Jr. He had been employed by Acorn Construction and had retired as a railroad construction worker. Phil enjoyed all things to do with nature and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but his greatest joy were the many frequent fishing outings with his sons, Alex and Max. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements which will be private. Please make contributions in Phil's memory to the Mass Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.