Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Philip Boudreau Obituary
Philip N. Boudreau, 66

Sutton - Philip N. Boudreau, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Dec. 28th in UMASS Medical Center.

Phil leaves his wife of 36 years, Denise (Massey) Boudreau; three children, Rebecca A. Coronite of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Heather Comptois and her husband, Scott Comptois of Charlotte, NC and Brooke L. Wrenn and her husband, Scott Wrenn Esq. of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Abigail, Madison, Kennedy, Aidan, Ethen, Ella and Thijs; his mother, Marilyn (Bryan) Boudreau; four siblings, Valerie, Dennis, Sandra and Marilyn; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Valery Boudreau.

Phil was a real-estate agent for many years ReMax Acclaim and Emerson Realtors. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially watching his granddaughter, Kennedy, for two years before she went to school. Phil was an avid golfer enjoyed the Boston sports teams. He loved fantasy football and most of all spending Sundays with his family, for Sunday dinners.

Family and friends will honor and remember Phil's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Jan. 3rd from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral services will be celebrated following the visitation at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Inc. at www.veteransinc.org Please visit Phil's tribute page at:

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
