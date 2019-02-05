|
|
Philip J. Cournoyer, 70
Southbridge - Philip J. Cournoyer, 70, of Worcester St., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3rd, 2019 in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after a battle with cancer.
He leaves his two sons, Andrew R. Cournoyer of Southbridge and Michael A. Cournoyer and his wife Lesley of Southbridge; his former wife, Patricia C. (Peloquin) Nikolla of Southbridge; and many cousins. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Rene A. and Clara C. (Grzych) Cournoyer. He was a graduate of Fitchburg State College.
Phil worked as a purchasing agent for the United Lens Co. in Southbridge for over 35 years, retiring in recent years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing pool and played in local pool leagues. He was also an avid fan of all the New England sports teams. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time at his family cottage on Little Alum Lake in Brimfield.
A graveside service for Phil in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge, will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the V Foundation, (Victory Over Cancer), 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019