|
|
Dr. Philip Michael Fallon, 82
Fitchburg - Dr. Philip Michael Fallon, age 82, of Fitchburg, MA passed away on Wednesday, August 7th from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was surrounded by his loving family and close friends. ??Phil was born in Fitchburg, MA on June 21, 1937 to William and Roby (Madigan). He attended St. Leo's Elementary School in Leominster, where he lived most of his childhood. He later went to St. Bernard's High School and transferred to Leominster High School where he graduated in 1956.
Growing up in Leominster, Phil was interested in all sports, but baseball was his passion. He received a baseball scholarship to Florida State University in 1956, he then transferred to Fitchburg State College where he graduated in Education in 1960. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Southern California in 1964 and his doctorate from Nova Southeast University in 1975.??
Phil's forty year career in education began teaching middle school in the Rowland School District in West Covina, CA. It was there that he also became Middle School Principal. In 1970 he returned to the east coast as Elementary Principal in Darien, CT. Over the next 16 years he was Director of Elementary Education in Trumbull, CT and later Superintendent of Schools in both Seymour and Watertown, CT. He returned to his roots in 1986 as Superintendent of Schools in Fitchburg MA and remained in that role for sixteen years before retiring in 2002. One of the biggest highlights of his tenure was the building of a new high school in 2000.??
He was active in numerous professional community and civic organizations: Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, Fitchburg Rotary Club, Oak Hill Country Club, Multi Service Agency, and a founding member of ALFA (Adult Learning in the Fitchburg Area).
Irish songs, rooting for the Red Sox, playing golf and spending time with family were hobbies Phil loved in his later years. He especially enjoyed time in Wells, Maine with his beloved wife Patricia. Patricia passed away in 2013.
Phil is survived by an extended and loving family including a son Brad of Stratford, CT, a son Mathew and his wife Lele of Atlanta, GA, a daughter Beth Leblanc (Fallon) and husband Chris of Fitchburg, MA, a daughter Erin Donnelly and husband John of Fitchburg, MA, a daughter Kimberly Kalagher of Fitchburg, MA, a son John Kalagher and wife Paula of Fitchburg, MA and his predeceased son Greg of Atlanta, GA. He was also predeceased by brothers William J. Fallon, Dr. Robert J. Fallon, and sister Mary A. Smith Gallagher.
He leaves a combined nine grandchildren: Shannon Fallon, Jordan LeBlanc, Rylee LeBlanc, Meghan Donnelly, Colby Donnelly, Molly Donnelly, Shea Caveney (Donnelly), Rachel Kalagher, Sara Kalagher and three great-grandchildren; Fira Roberti, Tatum Donnelly, Kelte Caveney.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Schneeweis and Dr. Kevin Martin and the staff at St. Vincent's hospital for their exceptional care and support.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Saturday, August 17 in St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Calling hours are from 6-8 Friday, August, 16 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fitchburg Public School Educational Scholarship Fund at cfncm.org in memory of Dr. Philip M. Fallon.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019