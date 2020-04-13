|
Philip Carl Fisher, 67
FITCHBURG - Philip C. Fisher, 67 of Fitchburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 of complications from congestive heart failure.
Phil was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of the late Arthur P. and Freda G. (Fobes) Fisher. He graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School in 1972. Phil earned an associate degree in business from Fisher College in Boston, MA. He later earned a bachelor's degree in business and a master's degree in telecommunications both from Eastern Nazarene College. Phil served his country and worked as a supply sergeant in the United States Army from December 1972 retiring in June 1990 after 17 ½ years of dedicated service. He later worked as a telecommunications manager at Emerson Hospital for 20 years retiring 2003. Phil was an avid coin collector, loved spending time with his family especially his six grandchildren.
Phil is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra L. (Flack) Fisher; his son, Keith Fisher and his wife Michelle of Fall River, MA; two daughters, Kandace Coe of Oakville, CT. and Kristal Dalbec and her husband Matthew of Fitchburg; six grandchildren, Jackson and Audrey Fisher, Braden and Eloise Dalbec, and Paulina and Amber Coe; a brother, William Fisher and his wife Joyce of Middlefield, OH; a sister, Ardyth Ashley of Jefferson, OH; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Fisher of Hickory, NC.; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, Glenn and James Fisher; a sister, Donna Fisher.
Due to the current health crisis, Services for Phil will be held at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNEAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to: Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD, 20852. To express your condolences to his family, please visit his personal guestbook at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020