Philip J. Haggerty, 86
LEOMINSTER - Philip J. Haggerty, 86, formerly of Holbrook, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Sterling Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Philip's wife, Marilyn G. (Larsen) Camelio, passed away in 2013. He was born in Worcester, son of John A. and Bernice F. (McGrath) Haggerty.
He is survived by a brother Charles Haggerty of Mississippi, six children, Michael P. Haggerty and his wife Susan of Sherborn, Massachusetts, Kevin J. Haggerty of Washington, D.C., Kathleen F. Chakarian and her husband Robert of Worcester, Massachusetts, Maureen F. Pease and her husband Richard of Leominster, Massachusetts, Brian T. Haggerty and his wife Lisa of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, and Stephen J. Haggerty of Worcester, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Kathleen, John, Katelyn, Meghan, Kristina, Daniel, James and Nicole; as well as seven great-grandchildren: Liam, Maeve, Cole, Charles, Vivienne, Jack and Aleah; and his former wife and mother of his six children Dorothy F. (Maher) Haggerty. He was also predeceased by his brother John Picard of California.
Philip graduated in 1951 from St. Peter's High School in Worcester, where he was an accomplished member of the swim team. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S Navy and served three years of active duty on two aircraft carriers during the Korean War.
Philip went on to earn an associate degree from Worcester Junior College, where he studied business administration.
For many years, Philip was an assistant manager of computer operations at State Mutual Life Assurance Co. in Worcester. He later worked at Multibank Computer Corp. as an information systems analyst in Auburn and Dedham, retiring in 1994.
Philip was an avid reader and loved to paint and sketch. He also liked to sit and watch the beauty and serenity of birds and nature in his yard. He wrote an article which was published in Yankee Magazine. After moving from Holbrook to Leominster in 2014, he greatly enjoyed his regular Wednesday visits to the North End Diner in Leominster.
Funeral services are private. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020