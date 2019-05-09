|
Philip H. Levine, 83
WORCESTER - Philip H. Levine age 83 died on Wednesday, May 8TH at his residence after a battle with cancer.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Judith (Morin) Levine; a daughter, Nancy Mitchell of Barre; a son, Frederick Levine of Worcester; two grandsons, Kevin Mitchell of Worcester and Andrew Mitchell of Barre; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Maxine (Levine) Levy, wife of Jordan Levy.
He was born in New York City and was a son of Barnett Levine and Lily (Torbin) Levine and lived here his entire life.
He had been a foreman in the Worcester Street Department for thirty years, retiring a number of years ago.
He enjoyed meeting "the guys" for coffee and betting on the horses.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 PM ON FRIDAY, MAY 10TH IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL ON JAMESBURY DRIVE IN WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Holy Society Cemetery in Leicester.
Memorial Observance will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2019