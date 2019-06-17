|
Philip J. O'Connor, 82
Westminster - Philip J. O'Connor, 82, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home, after an illness.
He leaves his wife, Mary (Lynch) O'Connor; one son, Mark O'Connor of Royalston; one daughter, Kelly O'Connor of Templeton; three grandchildren, Isabelle O'Connor and Kevin O'Conner both of Royalston and Mary Shaw of Westminster; and one great-grandson, Damien Riach of Westminster.
Philip was born in Troy, New York, a son of the late Robert J. and Anne Marie (Oswald) O'Connor. Philip was a 1955 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He and his family have lived in Westminster since 1963. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher for the Wachusett Regional School District from 1966-2001. One of his favorite things to build with his students were Cedar Strip Canoes.
He also worked for GE in Pittsfield as a Tech in the development of Lexan and for GE in Cincinnati, OH, as a Tech on the experimental X211 Nuclear Aircraft Engine Project.
Philip was an active member and office holder in the Mass Teachers Association.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster has been entrusted with Mr. O'Connor's care.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019