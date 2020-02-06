Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
353 Grove St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Philip Powers


1938 - 2020
Philip Powers Obituary
Philip J. Powers, 82

SHREWSBURY - Philip J. Powers, 82, longtime Shrewsbury resident, died peacefully on Monday February 3, 2020 surrounded by his family at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Calling hours will be on Monday February 10, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a procession to Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St, Worcester where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. His complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
