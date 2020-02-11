Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Rapisardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Rapisardi


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Rapisardi Obituary
Philip A. Rapisardi, 96

Clinton - Philip A. Rapisardi, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Arlene (Fontana) Rapisardi. He is survived by his three children, Lisa Hallinan & husband Timothy of Lancaster; Laurie Rapisardi of Haverhill; and Christopher Rapisardi & wife Kristen of Bradford; three brothers-in-law: Kenneth Gallant of Sterling; Marvin Fontana and David Fontana, both of Clinton; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by three brothers, Gino, Freddie, and Sam Rapisardi.

Phil was born and raised in Lawrence, son of the late Francesco & Concetta (Conti) Rapisardi. Following graduation from Lawrence High School, he enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Navy during World War II and was stationed aboard the USS General John Pope assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. Phil returned home safely to achieve his professional degree in Art from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, his undergraduate degree from Tufts University, and Master's degree from Salem State College. Mr. Rapisardi then embarked on his career in education, teaching in the Drafting program at Haverhill High School for many years before retiring. In addition, as an accomplished artist, he owned and operated Studio 1057 and Phil's Sign Painting from his home on Main Street in Haverhill. Blessed with a brilliant, curious, and open mind, Phil never stopped learning through constant reading and research. Above all, he treasured time spent in the company of family and will be forever remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home prior to services on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11AM. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -