Philip A. Rapisardi, 96
Clinton - Philip A. Rapisardi, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Arlene (Fontana) Rapisardi. He is survived by his three children, Lisa Hallinan & husband Timothy of Lancaster; Laurie Rapisardi of Haverhill; and Christopher Rapisardi & wife Kristen of Bradford; three brothers-in-law: Kenneth Gallant of Sterling; Marvin Fontana and David Fontana, both of Clinton; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by three brothers, Gino, Freddie, and Sam Rapisardi.
Phil was born and raised in Lawrence, son of the late Francesco & Concetta (Conti) Rapisardi. Following graduation from Lawrence High School, he enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Navy during World War II and was stationed aboard the USS General John Pope assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. Phil returned home safely to achieve his professional degree in Art from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, his undergraduate degree from Tufts University, and Master's degree from Salem State College. Mr. Rapisardi then embarked on his career in education, teaching in the Drafting program at Haverhill High School for many years before retiring. In addition, as an accomplished artist, he owned and operated Studio 1057 and Phil's Sign Painting from his home on Main Street in Haverhill. Blessed with a brilliant, curious, and open mind, Phil never stopped learning through constant reading and research. Above all, he treasured time spent in the company of family and will be forever remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home prior to services on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11AM. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020