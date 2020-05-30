Philip I. Ravenelle, 95Webster - Philip I. Ravenelle of Webster went to the Lord on Thursday May 29, 2020 while a patient at UMass Memorial Health Care-Memorial Campus following complications from COVID-19. He was 95 years old. He was the son of Narcisse and Dora (Faucher) Ravenelle and was born and raised in North Grosvenordale, CT. He moved to Webster when he married in 1949.He was a communicant at St Louis Church in Webster. He belonged to the North Grosvenordale CT Knights of ColumbusHe leaves his daughter Karen M Ravenelle, with whom he lived and was predeceased by his wife of 46 years Rose M (Gorski) Ravenelle in 1995. Rose was the love of his life.Phil is also predeceased by his sister Mrs. Doris Blain and her husband Lionel, his brother Normand Ravenelle and his wife Bernice, and his sisters Mrs. Gertrude Hardy, her husband Roland and her former husbands Philip Laramee and Raymond Verdone, and Mrs. Jeannette Cardinal and her husband Roland. He is also predeceased by several in-laws: Edward and Cecilia Willette, Warren and Margaret Waters, Bernard and Helen Perry, Bernard and Joan Duclos, Leo and Theresa Jacques, Bernard and Emily Cournoyer, Arthur and Julia Bonin and Norman and Alice Baker. Phil also leaves many nieces and nephews.Phil served with honor in the U.S. Navy during World War II. His ship was part of the fleet involved in the D-Day invasion and was also in the North Atlantic and off the coast of Africa. Once home, he became a Master Mechanic on automobiles and later moved into diesel truck mechanics. He was shift foreman at International Harvester in Worcester and managed the truck fleets at the former Deary Brothers in Dudley and Quality Seafood in Worcester. He retired in 1987.Phil loved the outdoors. He was an avid deer hunter and especially loved hunting in Connecticut and with his buddies at their hunting camp in Grafton, NH. He was able to hunt deer until he was 91 years old and went fishing in his boat on Webster Lake. He was a member of the Uxbridge Rod and Gun ClubPhil was a good friend to others, with a good sense of humor. He had childhood friendships that lasted a lifetime and later friendships that stood the test of time. He was a wonderful father to his daughter and he will be sorely missed and always loved.His funeral will be held Wednesday, June 3, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Louis Church, 14 Lake Street, Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Wednesday in the funeral home, with current precautions in place.