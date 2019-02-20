|
Chief Philip J. Stevens, Sr.,85
Charlton - Chief Philip J. Stevens, Sr., died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester, following an illness.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marion (Lojko) Stevens, whom he married April 16, 1955. He is also survived by his children, Philip J. "Rocky" Stevens, Jr. of Charlton, Michael Stevens and his wife, Debra, of Charlton, James Stevens and his wife, Clelia, of Queenstown, MD, and Mara Carofaniello and her husband, Philip, of Charlton; his daughter-in-law Julia (Leck) Stevens of Sturbridge; his brother David Stevens of Morrisville, VT; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, John Stevens, and a brother, Herbert Stevens.
Born in Charlton, MA on November 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Clarence N. and Helen M. (Clark) Stevens, and was a proud lifelong resident of Charlton. He graduated from Charlton High School. He has his Associates Degree in Animal Husbandry from UMASS Amherst. Chief Stevens was a the Police Chief of Charlton for 36 years. Before becoming Chief, he served as a Charlton Police Officer for 4 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and tending his vegetable garden. His dedication to his family, and to the town of Charlton, were his priority.
Funeral service for Chief Stevens will be held at a later date. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA is handling arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019