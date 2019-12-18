|
Philip W. "Buddy" Stuart, 92
Clinton - Philip W. "Buddy" Stuart, 92, died peacefully, in his home, in the company of his beloved wife on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
In addition to his wife of 71 years, Gladys E. (Ittner) Stuart, he is survived by two grandchildren: Rachael Sampson and her husband, Bo, of San Diego, CA, and Michael Anderson and his wife, Teressa, of Portland, OR; three great-grandchildren: Chloe, Sabrina, and Miles; nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Claudia Anderson, who died in 1983. Two siblings, Charles Stuart and Ruth Georgia Stuart, also predeceased him.
Buddy was born in Clinton, son of Frederick T. and Florence M. (Goddard) Stuart, and was raised there and in Sterling and Lancaster. He attended local schools, and was a US Army Veteran.
For nearly 30 years, he worked as an Automobile Mechanic at the former Chestnut Hill Ford, Clinton. He later worked several years at various area businesses, until retirement.
A devout, active member of the Ev. Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton, Buddy sang in the choir, and served as church president for more than 20 years.
He was proud to have built the family home, alongside their contractor, and was an avid Red Sox fan. In his younger years, Buddy enjoyed boating and water skiing on Lake Waushacum, Sterling.
The focus of his life was simple: faith, family, and hard work. He enjoyed the simple pleasures, his wife, Gladys, always at his side.
The Stuart family wishes to thank his caretakers, Jess and Renee, for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Buddy's funeral service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m., immediately prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Ev. Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 Chace St., Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019