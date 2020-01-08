|
|
Philip Westerlind, Jr., 44
WORCESTER - Philip Westerlind, Jr., 44, passed away Tuesday, January 7.
Phylly, as he was known to his family and many friends, was the owner of B & P Painting in Worcester, previously he worked as a fire sprinkler journeyman for many years. He was the life of the party and had a great love for outdoor sports, especially boating, jet skis, motorcycles and four wheelers - anything with a motor that would go really fast. He also liked to travel through-out the United States and the Caribbean with his wife, always including a stop at a nearby casino.
He leaves his wife of 11 years, Lynn A. (Ross) Westerlind; a daughter, Jessica Bousquet of Millbury; a son, Jacques Bousquet and his companion, Arianna of Worcester; his grandson, Landon; his mother, Judith A. (Orzechowicz) Westerlind of Worcester; his father, Philip Westerlind, Sr. and his wife, Pamela of Worcester; five siblings, Jenn Deliberto and her husband Steve, Chaya Westerlind, Chandra Evans and Ebony Westerlind all of Worcester and Matthew Westerlind of Sturbridge; five nieces and nephews, Brittany, Tatiana, Eathyn, Lihana and Zaiden and his beloved Saint Bernard, Southern. He was predeceased by Hank Evans, who Phil thought of as a father, and his grandparents, John and Febronia Orzechowicz and Frank and Vera Westerlind.
Visiting Hours are Friday, January 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:45pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service at the Polish Naturalization Club, 290 Millbury Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020