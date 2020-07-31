Phyllis J (Johnson) Davidson
Holden - Phyllis J. Davidson (Johnson), formerly of Holden, Ma, beloved wife of the late Rev. Roger M. Davidson, passed away in Georgia, on July 16, 2020 at 93 years of age. She was much loved by her 4 daughters and their families and will be truly missed.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Until then, please remember her by visiting her memorial at: www.forevermissed.com/phyllis-johnson-davidson/