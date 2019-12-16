|
Phyllis J. Dubois, 91
Grafton - Phyllis J. (Chesna) Dubois, 91, passed away December 15, 2019 at Care One in Millbury following an illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Roland Dubois, in 2000. Phyllis leaves her daughters Janice Harvie and her husband Alan and Marie Dow, her grandchildren Scott Bacon, Jillian Russell, Michael Dow and Neil Harvie, her great-grandchildren Kayla, Makenzie, Alex and Mason and her great-great granddaughter Rosalee along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Louis, Anthony and John Chesna and her sister Rita Mawdsley. Phyllis was born May 8, 1928 in Worcester, daughter of Lithuanian immigrant parents Josephine (Zinkievich) and Joseph Chesna, and her roots were in the city where she grew up and attended school. Following his service in World War II she married her husband Roland in 1948. She worked at Kobel Diamond (Norton Company) in Worcester as an Inspector. Her greatest joy was her family, always a beloved "Gigi" or "Grammy" to her grandchildren who she adored and remained close throughout their lives, she also looked forward to weekends with her sister Rita and she had memories of summers on Cape Cod in Dennisport and a memorable trip to Florida at age 77, her first time traveling by airplane. She was the loving matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed. Her family extends their warm thanks to the staff at Care One in Millbury for their dedicated care of Phyllis. Please honor Phyllis with a donation in lieu of traditional remembrances to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St. Worcester MA 01605. All are welcome to gather with Phyllis's family Thursday December 19th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday December 20th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. She will then be laid to rest at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019