Phyllis Fairbanks, 93
Millbury - Phyllis (Watkins) Fairbanks, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd surrounded by her family in her home.
Phyllis was the wife of Everett Fairbanks, who passed in 1970. She leaves her daughter, Amy West and her husband, Bill of Millbury; two sons, James Fairbanks and his husband, Alain Beret of Sutton and William Fairbanks of Millbury; a grandson, Shawn Lachance and his wife, Jennifer of Florida; two granddaughters, Jennifer Lachance of South Carolina and Monica Fairbanks of Webster; two great grandchildren, Samantha Lachance and Genna Fairbanks; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased three siblings, Howard Watkins, Faith Clark and David Watkins.
Phyllis worked many years for Buck Brothers in Millbury. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Phyllis loved to take care of her grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, July 8th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in West Millbury Cemetery. Please visit Phyllis's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019