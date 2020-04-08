|
|
Phyllis T. Favulli,
nearly 100 years
Worcester - Phyllis T. (Franco) Favulli, a long-time resident of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in The Christopher House of Worcester, just hours before she would have celebrated turning 100 years of age. Phyllis is re-united in Heaven with her loving husband of nearly seventy-one years, Ernest H. Favulli, Sr., who pre-deceased her in 2017.
Phyllis was the proud mother of two devoted children, Lucille M. Richards and her husband Ralph of Montana, and Ernest H. Favulli, Jr. and his wife Terry of Shrewsbury. Surviving her are two grandchildren, Michelle T. Favulli of Nashville, TN and Christopher T. Favulli and his fiancé Amber Anderson of Orange, CT; many nieces and nephews. Born in Bronx, New York she was the last surviving of seven children born to Frank and Lucia (Squillante) Franco. Her siblings pre-deceasing her were, Thomas, Albert, and Louis Franco, Mary DelBasso, Carrie Franco, and Lydia Marchese.
Phyllis, the wife of a Worcester Police Officer, was dedicated to making a comfortable home for her family. She was known to be an excellent cook, baker and loving grandmother. She was a long-time member of the former Saint Margaret Mary Church but has been calling Saint Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury her new home parish. She was a charter member of the Police Wives Association.
Due to current restrictions on gathering, funeral services will be held privately. She will be interred beside her husband, in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Phyllis' family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the kind caregivers at Christopher House, especially her nurses Marceau and Judy, and the staff at JHC Hospice; they had all become like close family for Phyllis and her family, over the past few weeks in light of restrictions on family visitation. They are all deserving of hugs, thanks and praise!
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a .
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020