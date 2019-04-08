|
Phyllis (Jeffrey) Felty
Clinton - Phyllis A. (Jeffrey) Felty, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Keystone Center in Leominster. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Michael J. Felty & Carol of Richmond, KY; Darlene A. Joyce & John of Clinton; Jeffrey N. Felty & Diane of North Falmouth; Gary E. Felty & Darci of Webster, FL; James A. Felty & Janet of Bremerton, WA; Karen L. King & Wolf of Las Vegas, NV; Jane M. Giacobozzi & Paul of Everett, WA; sister-in-law Jean Jeffrey of Clinton; nephew Edward J. Jeffrey, III & Amy of Leominster; niece Jennifer Frommer and Kenneth of Lancaster; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter; and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother Edward J. Jeffrey II.
Phyllis was born in Clinton to the late Edward & Madeline (McGee) Jeffrey. She graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1944 and achieved her professional degree from the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing. Phyllis joined the nursing corps and proudly enlisted to serve our nation in the United States Navy. In addition to raising her seven children, Phyllis enjoyed a lifelong career as a Registered Nurse. She dedicated herself to providing care in numerous hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the United States, notably working locally in the Clinton Hospital and Cutler Hospital at Fort Devens. Phyllis was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. She loved to travel, planning trips and vacations any chance she could to visit her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Without fail, on their special day, relatives and friends would anxiously await Phyllis' annual singing rendition of Happy Birthday. She was quick to always share her great sense of humor, a kind word or compliment. Above all she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and matriarch. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a calling hour prior from 10-11AM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Phyllis Felty to: Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, NeoNatal ICU Unit, 83 West Miller St., Orlando, FL 32806. Online condolences may be placed at
