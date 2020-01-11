|
Phyllis B. (Davis) Froggatt, 96
PRINCETON/WORCESTER - Phyllis B. (Davis) Froggatt, 96, passed away peacefully at home, in Princeton, with her son, Richard by her side. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia and raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of John and Laura (Moren) Davis. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John H, (Jack) Froggatt who passed away in in 1997. She leaves behind a daughter, Carol D. Marion and her husband, Phil of Holden; her two sons, John D. Froggatt of Boise, Idaho, and Richard H. Froggatt, of Princeton; two sisters, Gloria Oberg of Chugiak, Alaska and Jean Correia of New Meadows, Idaho; Three grandchildren, John, Jill and Reneé; and three great-grandchildren, Caremron, Chole, and Kevin.
Phyllis graduated from Classical High School and Becker College. She went on to be a receptionist and social worker for the State of Massachusetts. She enjoyed traveling with many trips to Daytona and NASCAR races. Also Idaho, Alaska and abroad. Her favorite days were flying in the Bonanza with her son Richard, including crossing the U.S.A. and to Florida, many day trips to Montauk, Jaffery and Block Island. She enjoyed water skiing and many days swimming at Carol's pool and spend time with family.
Her son Richard considered it an honor and a privilege to have cared for her over many years.
Phyllis made friends easily everywhere she went and will always be a "Rock Star"
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 15 in the funeral home, burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020