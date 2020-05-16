|
Phyllis M. Hardy, 91
AUBURN - Phyllis M. (Stone) Hardy, 91, lifelong Auburn resident, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday May 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frederick I. Hardy, Jr.
Born in Worcester, raised and educated in Auburn, Phyllis was one of five children born to the late Clifton C. and Mary E. (Freeland) Stone. Upon graduating from Auburn High School in 1947, she then began her nursing education at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. Phyllis graduated in 1950 with her nursing degree and worked as a private duty nurse for many years. Later, she worked in the offices of plastic surgeons Dr. J. Roy Smith and Dr. A. Bom, also working as scrub nurses for both.
In her spare time, Phyllis enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the United States, and many other countries – she even traveled to California on Amtrak 15 times. She enjoyed many years of bowling and is in the Hall of Fame at Auburn High School, as the first female three-sport athlete: field hockey basketball, and softball.
She and her late husband, Frederick, were lifelong members of the First Congregational Church of Auburn, as well as being longtime members of the Auburn Grange #60.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Deborah A. Pranaitis and her husband Joseph of Charlton, Linda M. Hardy of Auburn, and Dr. Russell I. Hardy and his wife Joan McDowell of Ukiah, CA; her grandchildren, Theresa Stone and her husband Ryan of Spencer, Stephen Dumas of Auburn, Rachel Dumas of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Eric Pranaitis of Lexington, KY, Adam Pranaitis of Broadbrook, CT, Katherine Hardy and her husband Eric Niehaus of Denver, CO, and Sarah Hardy and her fiancé Matt Biancuzzo of Las Vegas, NV; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Benjamin, Michael, and Nathan Stone, Sydney Googins, and Peter and Isaac Smith; her brother, Roy F. Stone and his wife Betty of Milford, NH; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her children, Marjorie L. Dumas, Nancy J. Hardy, and David F. Hardy, and her siblings, Chester C. Stone, Marjorie Tucker, and Howard C. Stone.
Services for Phyllis will be held publicly at a later date, when it is deemed safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Auburn, 128 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020