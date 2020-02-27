Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
64 Salisbury St.
Worcester, MA
Phyllis A. Howard, 93

Northborough - Phyllis A (French) Howard, 93, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Beaumont Nursing Center in Northborough. She was a former resident of Worcester and Shrewsbury. She was the beloved wife of 67 years of Don R. "Howie" Howard who predeceased her in 2015; devoted mother to 2 daughters and a son: Donna R. and her husband Robert Davidson of Raymond, NH, Kenneth W and his wife Monique Stelling of Raleigh, NC, and Paula L. and her husband Craig Caruso of Shrewsbury: and loving grandmother of Natalie and Gregory Howard. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Connie DelSalto and Shirley Mancini.

Phyllis was born in Leicester, Ma daughter of Esther (Danielson) French and Arthur French. Phyllis worked for many years at Ware Pratt Co. and at Burroughs Corp. She was a member for over 60 years at Epworth United Methodist Church where she served on many committees and taught Sunday School. She also volunteered for many years at the Worcester Evening Free Medical Clinic at the church.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 64 Salisbury St, Worcester. Burial service will be private at the request of the family. Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St, Worcester is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
