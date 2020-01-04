|
|
Phyllis J. Jordan, 80
Bridgewater - NH-Phyllis J. Jordan, 80, died Wednesday January 1, 2020. She was born in Worcester, MA the daughter of Arnold and Martha (Clifford) Pullan. She was a graduated of Auburn High School and a long time resident of Millbury before moving to New Hampshire. Phyllis and her late husband Alan Jordan were active as leaders with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and
in the Wesley United Methodist Church in Worcester.
Family includes her children and their spouses: Susan (Joel) Bean and Lynda (Fran) Comeau; Ret. Staff Sargent Jeffrey (Tonia) Jordan; Andrew (Tania Berry) Jordan; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a step sister Gay (Donald) Pentilla of Largo, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Alexandria Town Hall, 47 Washburn Rd., Alexandria, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations to Concord VNA, Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020