Phyllis (Kosiewski) Ksepka, 87
Clinton - Phyllis D. (Kosiewski) Ksepka, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Shrewsbury Nursing Center. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Joseph Ksepka, who died in 1995. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Marianne Williams & Ron of Clinton; and Regina Danby & Darcy of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Erica Freel & companion Christian Lillyman, Jr., of Clinton, Sarah Kopka & her husband Craig of Auburn; Alexandra Freel & her fiancé Daniel Baer of Lancaster, Gabrielle and Joseph Freel, both of Athol; Victoria, Luke, and William Danby, all of Lancaster; Katrina Williams of Winchendon; 4 great-grandchildren, Felicia and Vincent Mendoza, Elle Kopka, and Alexander Baer; her loving friend and caregiver Irene Bergstrom; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Bertha LeBlanc, Helen Hensley, Frances Tomaszewicz, Sophie Feld, and Walter Kosiewski.
Phyllis was born in Clinton to the late Francis & Frances (Stachelek) Kosiewski. She attended local schools and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1948. She taught kindergarten for several years before raising her daughters as a full-time homemaker. Phyllis was a woman of great faith, life member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Parish and current member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish. She enjoyed the hobbies of sewing, crochet, and gardening. She loved music, singing, listening to Bobby Vinton and watching Lawrence Welk. Above all she was a dedicated matriarch, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Funeral Services are to be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3 until 5PM. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019