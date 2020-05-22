Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Leduc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Leduc


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Leduc Obituary
Phyllis A. (Chambers) Berry Leduc, 91

Worcester - Phyllis A. (Chambers) Berry Leduc, 91, passed away on May 17, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester, MA.

Phyllis was the oldest of the four Chambers Kids, born in Worcester on December 4, 1928 to Chester M. and Olive A. (Treen) Chambers, Sr. She grew up in Worcester and lived many years in West Boylston, Rutland, and Worcester. Through the years she worked at The Fair, Ziff Co. and Sims Manufacturing Co. For nearly 20 years, she was a much beloved nanny to several families in the Central MA area before retiring at age 78. Phyllis loved all the little children. Always crafty, she enjoyed knitting and sewing her entire life.

She is survived by her 2 children Mark Berry and his wife Michelle of Canaan, NH., Rhoda (Berry) Lewis and her husband Raymond of Worcester, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Joyce (Mathieu) Chambers of Worcester and brother-in-law Samuel Treen of Nova Scotia. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, including Cindy (Stowe) Wilder of Worcester, her caregiver, and many great and great great nieces and nephews.

Phyllis is predeceased by her parents, her 3 siblings – M. Roberta (Chambers) Stowe Treen, Allen and Chester Chambers Jr., and her husband, Norman Leduc.

A graveside service for Phyllis will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery, North Brookfield. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., has care of the service arrangements.

www,worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -