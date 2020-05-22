|
|
Phyllis A. (Chambers) Berry Leduc, 91
Worcester - Phyllis A. (Chambers) Berry Leduc, 91, passed away on May 17, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester, MA.
Phyllis was the oldest of the four Chambers Kids, born in Worcester on December 4, 1928 to Chester M. and Olive A. (Treen) Chambers, Sr. She grew up in Worcester and lived many years in West Boylston, Rutland, and Worcester. Through the years she worked at The Fair, Ziff Co. and Sims Manufacturing Co. For nearly 20 years, she was a much beloved nanny to several families in the Central MA area before retiring at age 78. Phyllis loved all the little children. Always crafty, she enjoyed knitting and sewing her entire life.
She is survived by her 2 children Mark Berry and his wife Michelle of Canaan, NH., Rhoda (Berry) Lewis and her husband Raymond of Worcester, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Joyce (Mathieu) Chambers of Worcester and brother-in-law Samuel Treen of Nova Scotia. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, including Cindy (Stowe) Wilder of Worcester, her caregiver, and many great and great great nieces and nephews.
Phyllis is predeceased by her parents, her 3 siblings – M. Roberta (Chambers) Stowe Treen, Allen and Chester Chambers Jr., and her husband, Norman Leduc.
A graveside service for Phyllis will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery, North Brookfield. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., has care of the service arrangements.
www,worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020