Phyllis M. (Schnare) LeMay, 89
DUDLEY/Millbury - Phyllis M. (Schnare) LeMay, 89, of Dudley, formerly a longtime resident of Millbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Care One in Millbury.
Phyllis was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Harry H. and Dorothy G. (Gissler) Schnare and graduated from Commerce High School. She was a homemaker for much of her life, and also worked various clerical and sales jobs, most notably in the Office of the Town Clerk of Millbury. Phyllis was honored and proud to be the President of the Millbury Women's Club and the Parent Teacher Guild for Assumption School, both in Millbury, and a member of the Red Hat Society in both Massachusetts and Florida for many years. She enjoyed baking, crafts, bowling, and traveling, but most of all loved being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Phyllis's husband of 63 years, Michel J. LeMay passed away on November 28, 2013. She is survived by two sons, David M. LeMay of Nashua, NH and John J. LeMay of Utah; two daughters, Cindy A. Desjardin of Dudley with whom she lived, and Mary E. Sanfacon and her husband Stephen of North Grafton; five grandchildren-- Sean Desjardin and his wife Jamie of Webster, MA, Kristen Thoin and her husband Michael of Foster, RI, Olivia and Luc Sanfacon of North Grafton, and Jacob LeMay of Utah; two beloved great grandchildren, Mitchell and Connor Thoin of Foster, RI; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her two sisters, Evelyn Mahoney and Shirley Wood.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd., Dudley. Burial will be held privately and at a later time. A period of calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 18th from 4-7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Catholic Charities Worcester County, 10 Hammond St., Worcester, MA. 01610. To share your thoughts and memories of Phyllis, please visit her personal guestbook at: mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020