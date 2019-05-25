|
Phyllis Toby Mallen, 86
WORCESTER - Phyllis Toby Mallen, 86 of Framingham, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1933 in Worcester to Phillip and Bertha (Hartz) Mallen. She was married in Worcester to Paul Stern of Brooklyn, NY in 1957, and moved to Texas a year later. She then moved to Boca Raton, FL in 2000, and returned to Massachusetts in 2015.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Cotton of Framingham; her sons, Lawrence Stern of Austin, TX and Michael Stern and his wife, Debra of Arlington. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother to Joshua and Hannah Stern.
She received a Bachelor's degree from Clark University and a Master's degree in Education from Texas Woman's University. She was a professional pianist and taught piano in her own studio for several decades. She was also a teacher in private and public school classrooms, retiring from the Dallas, TX School District as an Elementary School Teacher. She was the author of two self-published books on musical education.
A GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11:30 AM ON MONDAY, MAY 27TH IN B'NAI BRITH CEMETERY, 55 ST. JOHN'S ROAD IN WORCSTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019