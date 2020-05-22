|
|
Phyllis C. (Milde) Mariano
Shrewsbury - Phyllis C. (Milde) Mariano, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the loving care of the staff at St. Camillus Nursing Center, in Whitinsville, MA. She was the beloved wife of Michael Mariano, who predeceased her in 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Frances Mariano Grann and her husband, Eric, of Douglas; grandchildren Kristopher, Allison and Garrett; her sister Marion Dorscheimer of Shrewsbury as well as nieces and nephews.
A lifelong Shrewsbury resident, Phyllis was a 1951 graduate of Shrewsbury High School. She worked briefly as a clerk for the City of Worcester and then in the Guidance Department at Shrewsbury High School from 1975 to 1996. She also taught Sunday school at Lakeview Congregational Church for many years.
Phyllis was a devoted, kind and selfless person. She loved spending time with family but most of all with her three grandchildren. Phyllis was an accomplished knitter, cook, and avid reader. For years she could be seen taking her evening stroll through her neighborhood. She enjoyed a good game of scrabble at home or BINGO at Foxwoods.
Phyllis' family would like to thank Patty, Angela and all the staff members at St. Camillus for their kindness, compassion, and love. Phyllis was a resident at St. Camillus for eight years and the staff became her second family.
The family will gather privately to honor and remember her at a graveside service. Donations can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow or mail checks to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. To view Phyllis' online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020