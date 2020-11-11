Phyllis Morin, 94
Worcester - Phyllis (Lelakis) Morin, 94, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Born in Hardwick, MA, Phyllis was one of five daughters of John and Stella (Stankus) Lelakis. She then moved with her family to Worcester, where she met and married Alfred R. Morin. Together they lived in the Grafton Hill neighborhood of Worcester where they raised their children with love, support and devotion for over 58 years before Alfred left her side on February 21, 2011. Phyllis owned and operated the "140" restaurant in Boylston for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her three children she was so proud of, Alfred Morin, Jr. and his wife Lea of Charlton, Michael Morin and his wife Michele of Douglas and Cynthia Girardi and her husband Michael of Millbury; two sisters, Helen Zelesky of Brookfield and Pauline Dell 'Olio of Worcester; five grandchildren she cherished, Bridgette, Harrison, Hayden, Michael and Zach; many nieces, nephews and extended family members including her niece, Virginia "Ginny" Lelakis. In addition to her parents and husband, two sisters, Stella Zelinski and Josephine Posterro predeceased her.
A devoted Catholic, faith was very important to Phyllis. She was a long-time member of St Joseph's Church, its prayer group and a leader of many church functions. Phyllis' husband Al, her children, and grandchildren always came first in her life. She was the backbone of her family and unconditionally devoted to them. Phyllis was a beautiful person who enjoyed life's simple pleasures; baking and cooking for her family, picking blueberries, playing cards notably crazy 8's, Cape Cod and the trips to the casino. Phyllis truly believed faith and family were the most important parts of her life and had room in her heart for everyone. Her unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Phyllis's passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and residents of The Health Center at the Willows for their kindness and compassionate care of our mother.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Phyllis' funeral Mass, Saturday, November 14th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. Burial next to her husband will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in her name can be made to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. COVID restrictions will apply, face mask and social distancing. Live streaming is available at www.mercadantefuneral.com
THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.www.mercadantefuneral.com