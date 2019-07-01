|
Phyllis (Moore) Orrell Palmer, 92
WATERTOWN, CT - Phyllis (Moore) Orrell Palmer, 92, entered the gates of heaven on Friday, June 28th 2019 at Waterbury Hospital.
Phyllis was born in Worcester, Mass., on May 11, 1927, daughter of George and Ellen Moore. She attended local Worcester schools and graduated from Commerce High in 1945. She went to work at New England Envelope.
She married Norman G. Orrell in 1950, and they moved to Millbury where they raised their family. During this time Phyllis volunteered on the Finance Committee for the Town of Millbury and was very active in the church. Phyllis went back to work part-time at S & S Paper in West Boylston and then took a second part time job that she loved at Harrington Way Florist.
In 1989, she moved to Watertown, Ct., and married Clarke A. Palmer. They had 17 wonderful years together and enjoyed winters in Florida. Phyllis gained four step-children, Cindy (Mark), Clarke (Patty), Robert (granddaughter, Stephanie) and Craig (Day), who will miss her greatly!!
Phyllis loved Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was a great listener and was always able to make everyone feel comfortable. She also loved doing cross word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
She leaves behind her daughter, Day (Orrell) Palmer and her husband Craig of Watertown, Ct., with whom she made her home; son, Roy M. Orrell and his wife Darlene of Millbury, Mass.; and her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, Leah Motsis and husband Chris and their daughter Calista, Beka Orrell, Craig (CJ) Palmer, Clarke Palmer, Jessica Orrell Toohill, Crystal Orrell, and Justin Orrell.
Phyllis was predeceased by her first-born son, Norman "Guy" Orrell Jr. She also leaves behind Guy's wife, Huong Lieu Orrell, and her three daughters, Keasha, Vannie, and Emily, along with their families.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday July 13th from 10-12 at the Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main Street, Watertown, Ct. Funeral service will be 12 noon at the funeral home and burial will be directly after in Evergreen Cemetery, Watertown, Ct.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oakville Branch of the Watertown Library Assoc., 470 Main Street, Watertown, CT 06795. For additional information or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019