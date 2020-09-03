Phyllis Louise Rich, 94



Northboro - Phyllis Louise Rich, 94, of Northboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 30, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.



Born in Worcester and raised in Worcester and Northboro, Phyllis was one of two children born to the late Conrad and Mabel (Backlin) Beckstrom. She graduated from Worcester High School, prior to attending Memorial Hospital Nursing School, where she graduated as a registered nurse. Phyllis worked at several area hospitals, was the kindergarten nurse in Northboro, and was the high school nurse at Algonquin Regional High School for 20 years. After retiring from nursing, Phyllis and her husband worked restoring and selling antiques throughout New England.



Phyllis met the love of her life, Donald H. Rich, and the pair were married on May 8, 1948. Together they lived in Northboro for 72 years in the house they built. She was a full-time mother to her three children.



In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed cake decorating, painting, worldwide traveling and her grandchildren.



She leaves behind her children, Alan J. Rich and his wife Ethel of Fremont, NH, and John K. Rich and his wife Susan of Pomfret Center, CT; her grandchildren, Jennifer Pollano, Pamela Sternberg, Matthew Rich and Kristine Rich; as well as four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her brother Richard Beckstrom and son James C. Rich.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.





